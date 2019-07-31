Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.75-14.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to 13.75-14.30 EPS.

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.36. 2,491,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.29.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $210.29.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

