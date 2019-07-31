AMO Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $41,762.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $41,762.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00275331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.01470396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000587 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

