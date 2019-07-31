Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE RS opened at $100.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,875 shares of company stock worth $2,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $52,211,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

