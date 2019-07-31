Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 4.50% of Leap Therapeutics worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 14,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,303. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.33.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

