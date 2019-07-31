Analysts Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.29. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $137,744,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,669,000 after purchasing an additional 520,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after buying an additional 278,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $161.12. 10,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $116.36 and a 1-year high of $163.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

