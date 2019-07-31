Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

MRC Global stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 643,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other MRC Global news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,289.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in MRC Global by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

