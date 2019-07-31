Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.25). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTE. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 15,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680 in the last 90 days. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 182,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,495. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

