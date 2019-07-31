Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.44. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $616,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $105,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 386,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.23. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

