Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mckinley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 129,082 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 91,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

