Analysts Offer Predictions for Oil States International, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

OIS opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $840.73 million, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

