Analysts Set $3.25 Target Price for IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IZEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 17,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,954. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

