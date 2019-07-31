Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) PT at C$9.75

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

