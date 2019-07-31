Analysts Set NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target at $93.80

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,458,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NV5 Global by 65,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.