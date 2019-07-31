Analysts Set Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $39.30

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

In related news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,106,986.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,615. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

