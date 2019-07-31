Analyzing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.97% 13.02% 1.67% County Bancorp 17.66% 9.54% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 County Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 6.21 $181.88 million $2.17 19.41 County Bancorp $73.05 million 1.68 $14.25 million $2.04 8.99

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats County Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

