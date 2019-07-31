Analyzing UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Pulmatrix (OTCMKTS:PULM)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UCB and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Pulmatrix N/A -151.70% -119.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UCB and Pulmatrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $4.55 billion 3.38 $575.43 million N/A N/A Pulmatrix $150,000.00 111.04 -$20.56 million ($4.98) -0.18

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmatrix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UCB has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats UCB on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

