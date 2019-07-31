Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 27,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.07. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $793.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 3,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 371,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 107,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 99,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 111,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.