Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Ensurance Ltd (ASX:ENA) Stock

Ensurance Ltd (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,602.84).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ensurance alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 532,197 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,176.14 ($7,926.34).

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 967,803 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,259.47 ($15,786.86).

Shares of ENA remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ensurance Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

About Ensurance

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also provides home and contents insurance; licensed builder annual construction, plant, and liability insurance; licensed builder project specific construction insurance; specified construction (owner builder) insurance; property owner's liability insurance; and trades insurance through online.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.