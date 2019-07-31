Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,381,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 26,331,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Apache has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apache will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 261.3% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.