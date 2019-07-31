Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Director Buys $91,410.01 in Stock

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Director Steven F. Strandberg bought 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $91,410.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBDC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. Apotheca Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Apotheca Biosciences Company Profile

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

