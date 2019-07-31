Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

