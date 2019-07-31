Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 5.6%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.01, approximately 831,240 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 772,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts have commented on AAOI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

