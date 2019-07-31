ARbit Market Cap Reaches $7,476.00 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 23% against the US dollar. ARbit has a market cap of $7,476.00 and $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 245.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

