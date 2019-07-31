Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 174,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.