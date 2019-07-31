Arion Market Capitalization Hits $63,783.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Arion has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $63,783.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00281972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.01531948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00118470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,812,514 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

