Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 116,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

