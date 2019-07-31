Arqma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,072.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 202.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $299,855.00 and approximately $30,072.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,028.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.02168288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00955831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.03232385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00818773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00680089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00182032 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,954,486 coins and its circulating supply is 5,909,942 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

