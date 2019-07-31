Asanko Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:AKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asanko Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:AKG) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Asanko Gold’s earnings. Asanko Gold reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asanko Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asanko Gold.

Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ AKG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 291,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,981. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

