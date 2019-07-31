Aspen Technology (AZPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AZPN opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $139.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $700,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,652,718.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 44,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $5,339,152.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,149,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

