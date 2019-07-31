Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.56. Asta Funding shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,876 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

Asta Funding Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

