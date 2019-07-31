AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.57

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 3555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. AU Optronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AU Optronics by 671.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 704,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AU Optronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AU Optronics by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 469,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 84,541 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AU Optronics by 94.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 153,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AU Optronics by 76.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 166,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares during the period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

