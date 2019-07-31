Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Shares Down 2.3%

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s share price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02), approximately 53,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.