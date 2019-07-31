Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $405,648.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00036333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00160159 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005701 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004870 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

