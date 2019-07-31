AurumCoin (AU) One Day Volume Tops $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01530224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000611 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

