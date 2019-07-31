Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,504.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,924. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.