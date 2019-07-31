Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $255.94.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

