Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BHGE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,939. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

