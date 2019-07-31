Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.38

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.38 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 69512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAKK shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.84. The stock has a market cap of $631.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

In other news, insider Lydur Gudmundsson sold 3,229,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £3,940,142.50 ($5,148,494.05).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

