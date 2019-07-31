Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.21

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 9088722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

