Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,472. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.