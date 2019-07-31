Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $25,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

