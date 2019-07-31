Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.64%.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

