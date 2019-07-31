Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

