Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 131.87%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

