Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at HSBC

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.26 ($79.37).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.61 ($70.48). 1,159,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.85. Basf has a one year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a one year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

