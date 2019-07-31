Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock traded up €1.59 ($1.85) on Wednesday, hitting €58.75 ($68.31). 4,403,693 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.05. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.