Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter.

BTE stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

