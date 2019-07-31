Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZH stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 13.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.58.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill purchased 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

