Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. 1,181,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.25.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.