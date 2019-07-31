Becton Dickinson and Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,478% compared to the typical volume of 228 put options.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $76,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.03 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

